Vonage's (VG) Patent Problems Continue As AT&T (T) Sues

Beleaguered Vonage can’t catch a break. AT&T (T) is suing Holmdel, N.J.-based Vonage (VG) for allegedly violating one of its Internet phone patents. Most important: Like Sprint and Verizon before it, AT&T seeks an injunction that could potentially shut down Vonage’s network. AT&T told the Wall Street Journal that it has been trying to negotiate a settlement with Vonage for two years; Vonage said it still hopes to settle out of court. Vonage recently settled a patent case with Sprint Nextel (S) for $80 million and is waiting to find out how much money it owes Verizon (VZ) for violating two of its patents. SEC Filing, WSJ
Related: Vonage Settles With Sprint, But Can It Last?, Struggling Vonage Stumbles With “Visual Voicemail”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.