Vonage (VG) Growth Stalls, Comcast Zooms Past

Vonage added just 57,000 new subs in Q2 (total 2.45 million) and now trails Comcast (3 million) in the VOIP wars. The company did manage to cut its losses in half, from $74 million to $34 million ($18 million excluding extraordinaries). Revenue fine–up 44%–but will obviously hit a wall if the new growth trajectory continues. SAI VOIP analyst Dan Frommer to follow up with more…



