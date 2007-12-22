Vonage (VG), AT&T (T) finalise Patent Settlement

Given the timing of Vonage’s latest press release — 6:30 p.m., the Friday before Christmas — you’d think it would be bad news. Instead, the troubled Internet phone company says it has finalised its patent-suit settlement with AT&T. No terms in the release, so we’ll assume it’s similar (or identical) to the payment disclosed in Vonage’s (VG) Q3 earnings release: $39 million over five years.

Vonage has now settled its lawsuits with three telecom giants — Verizon (VZ), Sprint Nextel (S), and AT&T (T) — for some $240 million. The bad news: pretty much everything else about the company is ugly, including a new lawsuit from telecom equipment maker Nortel (NT).

