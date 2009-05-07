Vonage Still Shrinking, Stock Soars On Phantom Profit

Dan Frommer

Vonage (VG), the Internet phone company, still exists. And for the first time we’ve ever seen, it’s technically profitable (thanks to a one-time gain; see below).

That surprise helped send shares up 70%+ in pre-market trading to $0.83. But as cable and wireless steal the show, it’s still going to be very hard to get more people using Vonage, which seems to be stuck in a defensive crouch below 3 million subscribers.

Vonage earned $5 million on $224 million of sales during Q1, a better performance than a year ago, when it lost $9 million on $224 million of Q1 sales. But last quarter’s profit “includes a $13 million mark-to-market adjustment relating to the derivative liability in the Company’s convertible debt,” the company advises. Without that adjustment, Vonage would have lost $8 million (net) during the quarter. (On the other hand, income from operations was $5 million, up from a $4 million loss a year ago, as cost cuts kicked in.)

The sad part is how quickly Internet phone bundles from cable companies and wireless-only cord cutters have made Vonage irrelevant.

In this horrendous economic collapse — when super-cheap services like Vonage might even have an advantage over more expensive rivals — Vonage lost a net 6,000 subscribers during Q1. Gross sign-ups — before churn is factored in — dipped 20% year-over-year to 227,000. With 2.58 million subs at the end of March, Vonage is smaller than it was a year ago, when it had 2.61 million subs.

And we don’t see anything on the horizon that will rejuvenate Vonage’s growth.

