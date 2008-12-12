Vonage Helps Parents Screw With Their Kids This Christmas (VG)

Yes, kids, there is a Santa Claus! If your parents subscribe to Vonage’s (VG) Internet phone service, at least.



Vonage’s Christmas gimmick: Subscribers will be able to let their kids call a special number for free and hear a “recorded greeting from Santa Claus.” After that, they’ll be able to leave Santa a voicemail telling them what they want for Christmas.

That voicemail will get emailed to the account holder’s email address “so they know exactly what their child asked Santa to bring them.”

A pretty funny way to buy the right gifts and confuse your kids at the same time. But won’t help Vonage win any new customers from phone and cable companies.

