Vonage (VG) Rehearing Denied, Will Pay VZ $117.5 Million

Vonage won’t get a rehearing it its long, ugly patent war with Verizon. Instead it will pay a $117.5 million settlement to the telco, and $2.5 million to charity. Had Vonage won the rehearing, it would have only had to pay $80 million to Verizon. The good news: Vonage won’t have to shut down its network or pay Verizon any royalties on future revenue. It has now settled its lawsuits with three telecom giants — Verizon, Sprint Nextel (S), and AT&T (T) — for some $240 million. The bad news: Vonage’s subscriber growth and churn still stinks.
