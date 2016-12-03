Von Miller sent a bottle of wine and a thoughtful letter to every single player in his division

Denver Broncos defensive superstar Von Miller is feeling the holiday spirit, and the entire AFC West has him to thank.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Miller sent a customised bottle of wine, and a thank-you note, to every single player in the AFC West — including members of the practice squads and the IR.

Here’s the thank-you note (which included his signature):

“It is an honour and a privilege to take the field and compete with you twice a year. We are so fortunate to have this opportunity to fulfil our childhood dreams of playing in the NFL. The blood, sweat, aches and pains, and endless hours spent watching film are a testament to the love and dedication we have for this game. So take a moment, reflect on all your successes, and enjoy your accomplishment. Appreciate those who have helped you get this far, and start working towards your next childhood dream. Thank you for helping to make our game great! -Von Miller”

ProFootballTalk crunched the numbers, which worked out to roughly 300 bottles of wine in all. The wine itself was called “The Setting” and the label included some orange glasses.

Assuming Miller’s customised bottles were a little more expensive than Franzia, that’s not a cheap gift! But then, Miller did sign a contract with $70 million in guaranteed money this off-season, so the final bill can’t have been too much of a hassle.

