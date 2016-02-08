Super Bowl MVP Von Miller cut out red meat, sports drinks, and junk food in the offseason to terrorize quarterbacks even more

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was rightfully named Super Bowl MVP after another dominant performance on Sunday.

Miller finished with six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, playing a huge part in the Broncos’ pass rush that shut down Cam Newton.

Miller has been one of the NFL’s fiercest defenders since entering the league in 2011, but part of his strong season can be traced to a more strict diet he took up in the offseason.

According to Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, Miller spoke to reporters and said he cut out most red meat — burgers, steak, and pork — began drinking water over Gatorade, and cut out junk food like ice cream.

“I was in pretty good shape last year, but I want to go to another level. It’s always about how far you can push yourself and how much you can better yourself. I definitely feel like I’m in better shape than I was coming in to OTAs (organised team activities), and I feel like I’ll be in better shape going into training camp.” … “Sometimes you just have to step away from the burgers and stuff. It might not be hurting you, but it’s definitely not helping you.”

Miller added, “When the fourth quarter rolls around, I don’t want to be thinking about the ice cream I had the night before.”

Miller had also proclaimed that Denver would be the best defence in the NFL, and he was right. The Broncos finished the season with the best defence, and they continued to terrorize opposing quarterbacks in the postseason. In the AFC Championship, Miller once again had 2.5 sacks and an interception, clobbering Tom Brady in the process.

After such a successful season, it’s safe to assume Miller won’t be reverting back to his own diet this offseason.

