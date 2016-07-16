Von Miller agrees to record-setting contract with the Denver Broncos

Von Miller has agreed to a new contract with the Denver Broncos that will be a game-changer for defensive players in the NFL.

The deal is reportedly a 6-year extension worth $114 million with $70 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

While the total value of the contract is on par with the 6-year, $114 million contract signed by Ndamukong Suh with the Miami Dolphins, the guaranteed portion is the largest ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Suh’s deal included $60 million guaranteed.

