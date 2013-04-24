Volvo's New Ads Are Anti-Rich People

A new ad campaign from Arnold Worldwide positions the Volvo as the car of everyday individuals, or “real people” — not the wealthy.



Rich people are silly, the campaign implies, and they should stick to luxury brands like Mercedes (featured in the campaign’s TV commercial).

The commercial (below) comes with a slew of humorous print ads that poke more fun at the super-wealthy. The basic message is that if you are in “the 1%,” a Volvo probably isn’t for you.

The campaign seems to be reaching beyond Volvo’s wealthy suburbanite core. But the price of a new Volvo hovers right around the Mercedes/BMW range for comparable models, at $33,300 – $48,150, rendering the ads’ message a bit unrealistic.

See the anti-rich commercial below, and scroll down for more print ads:

