Volvo's Hybrid Garbage Truck Lands In London

Volvo is in phase two of testing for its diesel-electric hybrid garbage truck, which should be on sale by 2012.



The hybrid vehicle has been in testing for 18 months in Sweden and the second generation refuse truck will begin testing in London.

Fredrik Bohlin, the business manager for Hybrids at Volvo Trucks, stated that production of the hybrid garbage trucks will begin later than originally planned due in large part to the global financial crisis.

Carpoint.com: “The basic concept is the same, but all the components and software have been updated,” explains Fredrik Bohlin of the evolving hybrid truck.

“Development is extremely fast, and the technology in our latest test vehicle is much closer to a production-ready solution,” adds Bohlin.

Using a diesel-electric hybrid system, Volvo reckons that the truck will use up to 30 per cent less fuel, a claim that has been backed up Renova, a waste and recycling company in Göteborg, Sweden.

