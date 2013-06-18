Soon, You'll Be Able To Charge An Electric Car Just By Driving Over This Road

One of the biggest complaints around electric cars these days is that their batteries just aren’t good enough for going on long trips.



People have suggested solutions like bringing an extra battery on board, or even attaching a trailer with a motor that pushes the car from behind.

But the Volvo Group and Swedish power company Alstom have another solution in mind. They teamed up to create a road that charges vehicles as they drive over it.

Last year, Volvo and Alstom built a quarter-mile long track with two power lines at Volvo’s testing facility in Sweden. The idea is to keep cars continuously supplied with electricity.

So far, they have only tested the road with a diesel truck, but plan to test the road with electric cars in the future.

