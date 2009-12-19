Volvo To BMW: Nice Electric, Here's Ours

Volvo announced Thursday that it will unveil a battery-electric version of their C30 model at the 2010 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month, the Telegraph reports.



What a coincidence! BMW just announced their new electric that will also be on display at the same auto show.

Still, there are a number of speed bumps on the road ahead before these babies will be charging around on the streets.

A test fleet of C30 electrics will undergo a two-year trial period, starting in 2011. The current prototype requires eight hours of charging and can go about 94 miles between charges.

