Volvo's new driverless car concept shows how we will travel in the future

On Wednesday, Volvo revealed Concept 26 — the company’s vision of what riding inside a driverless vehicle will be like in the future.

Self-driving cars will change how we travel in a lot of ways, but one of the biggest shifts will likely be how much more free time we will have while getting from point A to point B.

Volvo knows this and wants to give its customers an enhanced experience while being chauffeured around in their autonomous vehicles, so it came up with Concept 26, an interior design concept and a platform for the driverless age.

The concept has three modes: Drive, Create, and Relax.

Unlike other companies working on self-driving cars, Volvo says that even once cars are fully autonomous, people will still want the option to take manual control, which is why it created the “Drive” mode.

While in “Drive,” the car minimizes distractions and allows for the driver to take back manual control of the car.



In “Create” mode, the steering wheel retracts into the console, the seat slides back, and a screen appears on the dash of the passenger seat. A retractable table and more screens are also an option in this mode.



While in Relax mode, the driver’s seat reclines even further, allowing for him or her to rest or watch a show on the screen to their right.



This is still very much a concept, but Volvo once the company’s driverless car come to market, it does plan on rolling out some of the features included in Concept 26.

