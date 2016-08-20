Volvo is quietly becoming a tech superpower

When you think of high-tech cars, you probably think Tesla or BMW.

But there’s another automaker that is quietly becoming one of the industry’s most tech-centric brands: Volvo.

For years, the Swedish car company has been at the forefront of introducing the latest safety tech into its vehicles.

But the car company’s tech savviness extends beyond just its safety systems. Volvo is also investing in technology and partnerships that will make its cars more convenient, efficient, and autonomous.

The company’s latest move includes a partnership with Uber to develop a new base vehicle for autonomous driving.

Here’s a closer look at how Volvo is quietly becoming one of the leading car companies in auto tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.