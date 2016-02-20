Volvo is going all-in on a new station wagon with the V90

Volvo The new Volvo V90 wagon.

Swedish carmaker Volvo unveiled in Stockholm yesterday the newest addition to its 90-series: the V90 wagon.

The V90 will join the XC90 SUV and the new S90 sedan as part of Volvo’s 5 year long effort to revamp its entire range.

In the accompanying press release Volvo was happy to acknowledge its long presence in the wagon market.

“In many people’s minds we are known as the definitive wagon brand,”Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars said. “While the Volvo brand today stands for more than wagons, we are proud to carry forward this rich heritage with the V90.”

Judging by the long overhang beyond the rear wheels, it looks as though the new V90 will have ample trunk space, a necessity in the wagon segment.

The car will also include driver assist technology as well as what Volvo calls “the most advanced standard safety package on the market.”

It will also include Apple CarPlay.

Engine options include the 40- horsepower T8 gas plug-in hybrid, which will do about 30 miles on electric power alone.

If the car is anything like last year’s XC90, which was Business Insider’s Car of the Year, it should be an excellent machine. But we’ll have to wait and see.

The V90 will arrive in the United States next year.

