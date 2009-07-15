Volvo Checks Out EnerDel Batteries

Volvo (F) is testing batteries by Ener1 (HEV) subsidiary EnerDel for its plug-in hybrid offering.



Volvo will use the batteries as it conducts testing this fall in Europe. There’s no word about the terms of this deal in the press release announcing the partnership.

In these early days of battery technology, every deal–or even possible deal–is crucial. So, this is very welcomed news for EnerDel. Of course, it’s rocky times for Volvo, who could be sold tomorrow. If that happens, then who knows what happens.

EnerDel is also working with Fisker and Think on batteries for electric cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.