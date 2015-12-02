A simple activity can help you feel happier and healthier

‘Tis the giving season, and what better way to give than volunteering?

But helping others isn’t the only benefit. Studies suggest that people who volunteer regularly tend to be happier and healthier than people who don’t.

Only a quarter of Americans volunteer, but those who do tend to live longer and say it enriches their sense of purpose in life, according to Happify, a website and app that uses games and tasks based on positive psychology to increase people’s happiness.

Check out some of the other reasons that doing good is good for you:

