Volume Increases In Facebook On SharesPost, Valuation Steady

Only a month after the last auction on SharesPost, Facebook is back under the virtual gavel. In a July 19, 2011 auction, 150,000 shares moved at a final clearing price of $35 each. The $5.25 mn transaction was completed at the same implied valuation as the last SharesPost auction.

What’s interesting is that trading volume increased substantially. On June 22, 2011, 100,000 shares of Facebook changed hands. Though Facebook stock is relatively illiquid, making conclusions difficult to draw, the 50 per cent jump in trading volume suggests that private investors are still quite interested in getting a piece of the action before Facebook goes public.

The date of a Facebook initial public offering remains the subject of intense speculation, although the company has said it expects to begin filing public information by April 2012.



