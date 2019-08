The Volt lighter uses an electric current to burn things, so it’s rechargeable and doesn’t use gas.

It is made from recycled products and is billed as “the world’s most eco-friendly ion lighter“.

It has gained more than 200% of its funding goal on Indiegogo and can be bought for around £22.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.