'Our customers are hardcore': Vollebak is aiming to be the Tesla of fashion, creating clothes fit for the toughest places on Earth and in space

Vollebak founders Nick and Steve Tidball.

Vollebak is a British label which claims to make ‘the clothes of the future’.

With experience in extreme sports, founders and twin brothers Nick and Steve Tidball set out to create clothes that could survive the harshest conditions on earth and beyond.

They’ve created ‘indestructible’ clothes made of ceramic particles, graphene, and copper wiring.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

A Vollebak rack would sooner belong in a military surplus warehouse than a high street clothing store.

The jackets aren’t simply water repellent – they’re waterproof at depths of 4 metres. There are shirts composed of ceramic particles. Apparel dubbed ‘indestructible’ and made of graphene, a Nobel-prize winning element 15 times stronger than steel.

It’s clothing fit for a post-apocalyptic world, not our own. It’s unsurprising then that the company has found a large following in Silicon Valley, which is known for attracting vast resources and the kinds of people absorbed in questions of where we’re all headed. Many have, after all, bought up the boltholes and bunkers to prove it.

While Vollebak predates the pandemic by more than a decade, the vision of its founders feels a little more immediate now.

“Recently, we’ve had fires, floods, and a pandemic to top it off. It seems like it’s such a powerful moment we’re living through,” Steve Tidball, who founded Vollebak in 2008 with his twin brother Nick, told Business Insider Australia.

“This is the first time humanity could literally destroy the planet we live on, and also the first time where we could conceivably live off Earth and become an interplanetary species.”

For the average office worker, who has barely left their air-conditioned apartment since March, it may seem a tad dramatic. Certainly, a sense for the theatrical has its roots in the brothers’ former lives as marketing executives.

But the two Brits and their vision are more than just hot air. The sense of adventure is genuine and stems from their own travel escapades.

A sporty kid who managed to break his back at 18, Steve has competed along with his brother in some of the toughest endurance races around the world.

“We started doing Ironman and we ended up getting into these super off-road types, like ultramarathons through the Namibian desert, through the Amazon, and across the Alps,” Tidball said.

“What I discovered, which you can’t know until you try, is once I go past 12 hours, I get really good. Whereas most people start to degrade really badly at that point. But you can’t know that until you go and do it. Over 24 hours though and I start to fall apart,” he laughs.

They’re the kind of challenges required to test your mettle as well as the gear on which you rely. For Vollebak – named after a Flemish cycling term meaning ‘go all out’ – it’s obvious where the obsession with endurance originated.

“Before children, near-death experiences are really funny. After children, not quite so much. You realise they could do with a dad.”

Clothing fit for a second space age

Surviving the toughest conditions on earth and beyond is clearly the name of the game.

Last year, Vollebak unveiled jackets embedded with 11 kilometres of copper wiring, with a view to mitigate the spread of viruses.

“It came about because the European Space Station has been really focused on figuring out how to protect astronauts up in space, and research shows copper can be really useful to do that,” Tidball said.

While it’s certainly not proven against COVID-19 – neither Tidball brother is a doctor, either – the utility of such clothing is clearly attractive.

“The concept of disease-resistant clothing is so important. Think of it from a humanitarian perspective,” Tidball said. “If you’ve got UN or Red Cross workers in really extreme conditions, the value of clothing that could protect them is enormous, so we see ours as something of a prototype for what might come next.”

Therein lies much of the creative process for Vollebak.

“I spend a huge amount of time researching with military and space guys basically, hearing about stuff and trying to figure out what we might be able to do with some of their technology,” Tidball said.

“We’re magpies, collecting different materials and ideas from all these places and trying to make it work.”

The strategy has led to a pretty extraordinary product line, with some items built to withstand fire and flood, and others made of the same material as anti-ballistic armour.

“It’s the projects that didn’t make it that is the really crazy stuff,” Tidball said.

“We were going to make a top that would change people’s brainwaves until we realised that it could also make them blind.”

That particular project unsurprisingly never made it past development, but the appeal of those kinds of experiments created a valuable network around the brand.

“We worked really hard to build this reputation and it acts like a magnet for innovation. What we’ve found is that people who are developing something crazy might bring it to you first if they know you’re up to experiment,” Tidball said.

Elon, are you listening?

After developing the first graphene jacket, the scientists who won the Nobel prize for developing the material got in touch and are now working with the brand on a new project.

Others in their orbit can offer some more practical help.

“We want to make a watch out of electronic waste so we sent the idea out to our mailing list and within 12 hours one of the heads of research and development at Microsoft had emailed us back to help get the project off the ground for free,” Tidball said.

“It goes to show – and I try to teach my son this – that the more energy you put out into the world the more comes back to you.”

Sometimes the appeal for cooperation is less subtle. While SpaceX was frantically preparing for its next space mission last year, the brand took out a billboard out of the front of their headquarters proclaiming, ‘Our jacket is ready. How is your rocket going?’

Elon Musk never did get in touch, but it grabbed NASA’s attention. Within a month of the billboard going up, the space agency invited Vollebak to come and present.

Real world testing

While an interplanetary future may not have arrived yet, there’s still plenty of opportunities for testing on Earth. Take the graphene jacket, for example.

“Once you know graphene can absorb an infinite amount of heat and then store it and distribute it, you don’t have to be a scientist to figure out its benefits in clothing. Our strategy is to simply get it out there into the hands of people and see what happens,” Tidball said.

Their adventurous clientele can then put it to the test.

“It actually kept one of our friends alive. He’s a former Russian special forces dude and he’s out in Nepal and he used the jacket to absorb the last of the day’s sun, stored its heat and it keep him alive through the night,” Tidball said.

The Vollebak graphene jacket can absorb, store and distribute heat in unforgiving terrain.

Similarly, an American scientist tied it around the stomach of his camel to share its heat before using it to keep him alive in the Gobi desert.

“The most interesting thing he told us was that the jacket absorbed the camel’s heat but not its smell, which is useful data we’re not going to get from a lab,” Tidball said.

Pushing boundaries

It’s part of the reason why Vollebak is launching its first 10 ‘stores’ in some of the most isolated places on the planet.

The first is right here in Australia, albeit a long way from where you’re likely reading this.

If you’re looking for your closest Vollebak stockist, you’ll be walking a long way.

The Tjukayirla Roadhouse is about 1,200 kilometres from Perth and located smack bang in the middle of Western Australia’s Great Victoria Desert.

“The Australian desert is about as close as most of us can get to Mars right now. What we’ve learnt from racing in Namibia was that the desert shows you who you are,” Tidball said.

“Like if you go out and put yourself in the middle of the wilderness, it will show you and it will show you so fucking quickly. It will just strip away everything else.”

Despite the tyranny of distance, some bold customers have already found their way into the store.

“We realistically didn’t think anyone was really going to make it up, but [the stockist] called us up pretty quickly after we made our film on their store, asking for more shirts already after some of our fans starting arriving at their store. Our customers are hardcore.”

Whether or not a $150 ceramic t-shirt will be the difference between life or death is another matter. But that’s almost beside the point. It’s clear Vollebak wants to change the way we think about what is possible and what the future of clothing looks like.

“We see other brands and they’re still doing focus groups on whether a ski jacket should be red or blue. It’s not cutting edge, it’s what everyone is doing,” Tidball said.

“We’re either really stupid or really clever in that we want to actually have a crack at pushing into the future and actually creating something no one else has tried.”

At the same time that Tesla has helped recast humankind’s eye to Mars, Vollebak wants to push those boundaries here on Earth. It’s perhaps what Tidball has always done.

“As a kid, sport was my life and then some doctor sat me down and told me I’d never run again. That forced me at a relatively young age to examine whether something was absolutely true or just an opinion,” he said.

“For a year I believed it but when I questioned it, I found a better answer and found I wasn’t done yet. It’s the same thing when people tell us we can’t make clothes that don’t exist. That doesn’t mean it can’t be done. It just means it hasn’t happened yet.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.