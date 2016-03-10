Volkswagen's US boss is out

Volkswagen Group of America CEO Michael Horn has left the company.
Hinrich J. Woebcken will take over Horn’s job atop VW’s US operations on an interim basis, the automaker said in a statement.
“I want personally to say ‘thank you’ to Michael Horn for the great work he has done for the brand and with the dealers in the United States,” Volkswagen brand CEO Herbert Diess said in a statement.
“During his time in the U.S., Michael Horn built up a strong relationship with our national dealer body and showed exemplary leadership during difficult times for the brand.”
