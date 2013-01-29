Volkswagen's Super Bowl Ad Stars A White Dude With A Jamaican Accent [VIDEO]

Volkswagen just released its Super Bowl spot a week before the game, and it looks pretty different from past big game campaigns.



Gone are the days of tiny Darth Vaders and dogs — the darlings of Super Bowl commercials.

This year’s ad — following up a teaser crammed with YouTube celebrities — stars a Minnesotan white dude who gets a Jamaican accent after he gets a bright red VW. The tagline is “Get Happy,” reinforced by the “Partridge Family” theme-song that plays in the background.

Deutsch LA created the spot that was directed by Tom Kuntz, who worked on Old Spice’s “man your man could smell like” campaign. Apparently he made them reshoot a 10-second scene in which seven people are packed in an elevator 100 times.

Watch the Deutsch LA created spot below and let us know what you think:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.