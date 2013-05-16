Volkswagen's New Safety Ad Will Make You Jump

Volkswagen brought back its bad car crash safety campaign in a brand new spot called “Lucky Man” by Deutsch LA.



The campaign historically focuses on the human side of car accidents, providing viewers emotional stock in the effectiveness of VW safety features.

In the ad, a man bonds with his son and wife over breakfast. His life is awesome, we conclude, as a version of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer song “Lucky Man” plays over the spot (played by Jim James of My Morning Jacket).

But once VW has you feeling attached to this stranger and his family, it throws you a curveball (which you were probably expecting anyway). It gets the point across.

