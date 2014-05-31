Volkswagen Brings The GTI Roadster From 'Gran Turismo 6' To Life

Every year, fans of Volkswagen’s sporty GTI hatchback congregate in celebration at the GTI Festival in Wörthersee, Austria.

As a gesture of gratitude towards its adoring fans, the German auto giant unveiled its video game-derived GTI Roadster, the Vision Gran Turismo, at this year’s event.

Originally created for Playstation 3’s blockbuster “Gran Turismo 6” video game, the two-seat roadster features a bevy of Volkswagen’s most advanced performance trickery wrapped in some of the most seductively stylish body work to ever come out of Wolfsburg.

VW chose a twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre V-6 engine producing 503 horsepower and an earth-stopping 413 lb/ft of torque to power what it calls ” the most spectacular GTI ever.” The tarted-up version of VW’s corporate V-6 is mated with a trick seven-speed DSG twin-clutch transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

All of this power and technology translates into a claimed top speed of 192mph and a 0-60 mph sprint of just 3.5 seconds. In addition to the powerful motor, the GTI Roadster’s performance figures are boosted by its sleek aerodynamic body and light carbon fibre construction. The minimalist interior is dominated by the pair of carbon fibre tubs that hold the driver and passenger seats along with a driver-centric cockpit display.

As a concept, it is very unlikely the GTI Roadster, Vision Gran Turismo will every make it to the showroom. However, according to the Daily Mail, enthusiasts interested in the concept will be able to download and drive the car in their “Gran Turismo 6” video games in June.

Take a look at the Volkswagen GTI Roadster, Vision Gran Turismo from some other angles:

