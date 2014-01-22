Volkswagen Super Bowl Teaser Stars Carmen Electra, Puppies, And A Midget Firing A Tennis Ball At An Old Man's Crotch

Aaron Taube

Last month, Volkswagen said its Super Bowl ad would poke fun at the seriousness of its German engineers, and Monday, the car brand released a teaser video making good on its promise.

The video shows a German engineer in a lab devising an algorithm for “the ultimate commercial for your big American football festival.”

The result? Carmen Electra, puppies, and a midget firing a tennis ball at an old man’s crotch:

Set to the strains of Wang Chung’s 1986 hit “Everybody Have Fun Tonight,” Volkswagen’s teaser video features a mash-up of advertising cliches and American stereotypes that includes babies, football players, bikini models, and a man in an Abe Lincoln costume.

The joke is that Volkswagen’s engineers are so dedicated to science and maths that their first inclination when asked to make a Super Bowl ad was to write a formula to isolate the variables that made previous ads successful and funny.

The teaser video was created with help from the advertising agency Argonaut, and the 60-second Super Bowl ad will be made by Volkswagen’s longtime agency, Deutsch LA.

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. On average, brands spent $US4 million for 30 seconds of air time.

