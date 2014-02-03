Volkswagen's Engineers Sprout Wings And Shoot Rainbows Out Of Their Butts In Super Bowl Ad

Richard Feloni

Volkswagen is pulling the nostalgia card this year with its own spin on a scene from the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In VW’s 60-second ad, produced by Argonaut, a father tells his jaded teenage daughter that “every time a Volkswagen hits 100,000 miles, a German engineer gets his wings.” Then a bunch of wings start awkwardly sprouting out of VW workers in the company’s Dresden factory:

It was generally received well, though we saw some commenters on social media snarkily noting that the only woman in the commercial was sexually harassed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

advertising-us