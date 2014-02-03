Volkswagen's Engineers Sprout Wings And Shoot Rainbows Out Of Their Butts In Super Bowl Ad

Volkswagen is pulling the nostalgia card this year with its own spin on a scene from the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In VW’s 60-second ad, produced by Argonaut, a father tells his jaded teenage daughter that “every time a Volkswagen hits 100,000 miles, a German engineer gets his wings.” Then a bunch of wings start awkwardly sprouting out of VW workers in the company’s Dresden factory:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It was generally received well, though we saw some commenters on social media snarkily noting that the only woman in the commercial was sexually harassed.

