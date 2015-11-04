Volkswagen shares are plunging

Ben Moshinsky

Share traders are in for a busy day, there’s lots of action as markets open in Europe.

Volkswagen stock crashed almost 10% after the company revealed another problem with its emissions on Tuesday evening. The company said it identified “irregularities in CO2 levels” with as many as 800,000 vehicles be affected across the entire group.

Here’s what that did to shares:

VW Nov 4Investing

Meanwhile, Glencore, the troubled commodities trading and mining giant, said it was on track to beat debt reduction targets, after paying down almost $US2 billion in bonds and buying back a further $US400 million in debt from creditors.

The stock jumped nearly 7% on the news:

Glencore Nov 4Investing

Here’s the European markets scoreboard as of 08:25 a.m. UK time:

UK’s FTSE 100: +0.67%

Germany’s DAX: -0.33%

France’s CAC: +0.36%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.90%

NOW WATCH: This is what will happen when the Fed raises rates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.