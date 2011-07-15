Volkswagen Sets Huge Sales Record Thanks To Chinese And Indian Buyers

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Volkswagen saw a record 4 million sales in the last six months, largely due to huge growth in Asia, the BBC reports.Europe’s biggest car manufacturer saw a 16% increase in sales in Asia, mostly in China. 1.26 million cars were sold in the region.



Huge growth was also seen in India, where the manufacturer saw 55,100 sales, a 217.2% increase.

After the announcement shares in the company went up 1.23% to 148.60 euros ($211.04).

One of many similar stories this week is a surge in profits at Yum! Brands thanks to a full-scale invasion of China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.