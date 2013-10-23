The New Volkswagen Ad Is A Full Minute Of Cute Dogs Hanging Out Of Car Windows

Volkswagen has a long history of ads that connect with its audience. In its latest commercial for the British market, the car maker does this by associating different dog breeds with different Volkswagen models.

The ad features over 15 kinds of dogs slobbering, running, and just enjoying life. And don’t worry, all of the dogs in cars are wearing seat belts.

London agency adam&eveDDB produced the ad, as well as a behind-the-scenes feature and quick videos for each of the dogs. The canines are clearly the stars of the ads, but the cars are nicely highlighted as well. The song “Me and You” from the “Juno” soundtrack is used to play on the joy of driving with your dog beside you.

The commercial is running with the trending topic #Woofwagen, which has been connecting with dog fans around the world on Twitter.

The new #woofwagen ad brought a tear to my eye. http://t.co/WJdmOcJNnU

— Kitty Gallannaugh (@kittyphotos) October 20, 2013

Anuncios perrunos que hacen sonreír, Volkswagen lo vuelve a conseguir #WoofWagen http://t.co/ZKykAIvw3w

— Micaela & Colega (@_SrPerro) October 19, 2013

My Bedlington terrier Dexter is getting a lot of praise for being in the VW advert after @UKVolkswagen retweeted me today. #Woofwagen

— Thomas Scott (@iamtombola) October 21, 2013

