Volkswagen just made its first quarterly loss in 15 years

Volkswagen’s Q3 results have just rolled out, and as expected, they are not pretty.

It’s the company’s first quarter-on-quarter loss in 15 years.

The loss runs to €3.48 billion ($US3.84 billion or £2.51 billion), worse than the €3.26 billion ($US3.60 billion or £2.35 billion) expected.

According to Reuters, the automaker is reporting that full-year profits will be “significantly below” last year’s levels.

The third quarter includes Volkswagen’s nightmarish emissions scandal — in September, the US environmental regulator reported that the company had cheated in emissions tests.

After an immediate slump on Wednesday, stock prices surged back — less than 15 minutes after the results came out, the stock is up by over 3%.

