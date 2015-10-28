Volkswagen just made its first quarterly loss in 15 years

Mike Bird

Volkswagen’s Q3 results have just rolled out, and as expected, they are not pretty.

It’s the company’s first quarter-on-quarter loss in 15 years.

The loss runs to €3.48 billion ($US3.84 billion or £2.51 billion), worse than the €3.26 billion ($US3.60 billion or £2.35 billion) expected.

According to Reuters, the automaker is reporting that full-year profits will be “significantly below” last year’s levels.

The third quarter includes Volkswagen’s nightmarish emissions scandal — in September, the US environmental regulator reported that the company had cheated in emissions tests.

After an immediate slump on Wednesday, stock prices surged back — less than 15 minutes after the results came out, the stock is up by over 3%.

Screen Shot 2015 10 28 at 8.12.46 AMInvesting.com

NOW WATCH: The secrets of Wall Street: slavery, terrorism, and hidden vaults

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.