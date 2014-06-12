Volkswagen Gave Movie-Goers In Hong Kong A Sobering Reality Check

Volkswagen came up with a brilliant way to get all eyes on them — and the road.

The car company’s PSA begins at a seemingly normal afternoon at the movies, where dozens of theatre-goers are settling into their seats before the opening credits of the feature film starts.

All of a sudden the screen looks like they’re behind the wheel of a Volkswagen, just driving along.

What they don’t know is, according to the ad, a location-based broadcaster is set up behind-the-scenes, to push through a mass text to everyone in the theatre (it’s unclear as to why everyone has their phone on.)

When everyone looks at their phones for that one second, the car slams into a tree, and everyone jolts up.

You can tell everyone in the theatre is stunned.

It’s unclear as whether the entire thing was staged; people have to give permission to appear in PSAs like this after all. But the message is clear: Eyes off the road for one second is one second too long.

Here’s the entire ad:

