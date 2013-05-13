Volkswagen Made Another Completely Awesome SEO-Based Ad

Volkswagen is certainly on fire this year with ideas. After running an ad to catch the attention of on-demand viewers and making clever use of SEO, its latest idea from AlmapBBDO uses YouTube to great effect.



Wanting to promote its side assist feature, which warns you about any incoming danger before you might actually see it, it created a YouTube video which prompts you to place your mouse pointer on the ticker itself. The idea is that seeing the preview of the video alerts you to what’s going to happen later, which is exactly what side assist does.

It’s simple, it’s fun and it’s a unique way of getting the message across. Top marks yet again!

