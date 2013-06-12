Volkswagen Is Going To Recall 26,000 Vehicles In Australia After Safety Fears

Photo:

As a result of safety concerns over Volkswagen’s direct-shift gearbox, it’s going to recall 25,928 Golfs, Jettas, Passats and Caddys in Australia.

The German car maker said last night it would contact the customers involved and inspect and replace the mechatronics unit in the DSG for no charge to the motorist, according to Fairfax Media.

This comes after anger from its customers in the wake Melissa Ryan’s death, who was killed in 2011 on Monash Freeway will driving a 2008 Volkswagen Golf.

Her car dramatically lost speed and was hit from behind by a truck.

Reportedly, one major problem with the DSG is rapid deceleration while driving.

Read more here.

Now read: This Is A Real 1953 Volkswagen Beetle Formed Into A Perfect Sphere

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.