We tried the 'Uber-killer' that just landed a $300 million investment from Volkswagen

Volkswagen is making $300 million strategic investment in ride-hailing app Gett, the Uber competitor announced Tuesday.

Popular in Europe and originally launched in Israel, Gett’s New York City promotional campaign focuses on its total lack of surge pricing and an advertised as a flat fee for rides below 110th Street.

We tested Uber and Gett for the same route to see which was better.

Produced by Joe Avella. Additional camera by Graham Flanagan.



