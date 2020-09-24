The all-electric ID.4 SUV is leading VW's charge against Tesla — here's how it compares to the Model Y

Volkswagen For the ID.4 to succeed on American soil, it needs to answer a key question: How will it compare to Tesla’s Model Y?

The 2021 ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric offering here in the US.

It’s a small SUV that’s about the size of a Tiguan and has an estimated range of 250 miles.

Prices start at $US39,995, but VW reminds us to factor in the potential federal tax credit of $US7,500.

The 2021 ID.4 is Volkswagen’s first all-electric car for the US market, and it’s a big deal. It is the first volley in what VW says will be a major push to put Americans in battery-powered cars â€” a campaign that will play out over decades.

Built on VW’s new, modular electric drive architecture, or MEB, the ID.4 will offer an estimated range of 250 miles. The rear-mounted motor (similar to the brand’s iconic Beetle) will send a claimed 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. An all-wheel drive AWD Pro version with 302 horsepower will become available sometime in 2021.

Prices for the ID.4 Pro start at $US39,995. VW, however, reminds us that buyers can receive a $US7,500 federal tax credit â€” a benefit Tesla buyers can no longer access.

But before the ID.4 can settle in and start scooping up sales, it needs to answer a key question: How will it compare to Tesla’s Model Y, the big dog in the small electric SUV segment?

Keep scrolling to see how the ID.4 compares with the Model Y, the long range version of which start at $US49,990.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is the brand’s first all-electric offering in the US.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

It’s a smallish SUV that most closely competes with the Tesla Model Y, whose long range version starts at $US49,000.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The Model Y lineup includes Performance, Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, and Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive versions, with a Standard Range version to come in early 2021.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

The rear-wheel drive ID.4 Pro will be offered at launch, with an all-wheel-drive version to follow later in 2021.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The Model Y can seat seven adults.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

The ID.4 seats five.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

In Standard Range form, the Model Y will have 230 miles of estimated range. The Long Range version will have 300 miles of estimated range.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

The rear-drive ID.4 Pro will have a claimed 201 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. The AWD version will have 302 horsepower.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The ID.4 Pro will have a claimed 250-mile range.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Originally, the Standard Range Model Y would have started at $US39,000 and be available in early 2021. But then Tesla cancelled it in July.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Deliveries for the Long Range and Performance versions will start in the fall of this year, Tesla says.

Inside, the ID.4 looks like it will have an airy but conservative interior.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Conservative isn’t always a bad thing, however — it can mean it won’t alienate buyers.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Wireless mobile charging is a standard feature.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The standard 10-inch infotainment display can be upgraded to a 12-inch display.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

You can see more of the interior here.

The VW’s interior certainly seems less spartan than the Model Y’s.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

The ID.4 is built on VW’s new modular electric drive architecture, also known as MEB.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

That packaging allows for Volkswagen to lay all the batteries along the floor.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

This makes the centre of gravity low, which adds driver confidence in the car’s handling feedback.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

The ID.4’s chassis and body are made of steel.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

No engine, no grille.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Exterior dimension-wise, it’s about the size of a Tiguan.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

It has a slippery drag coefficient of 0.28.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

All ID.4s will come with a suite of driver-assistance technology, such as blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

VW will also offer the ID.4 with three years of fast-charging with Electrify America — the biggest DC fast-charging network in the US (which is funded by VW as part of its Dieselgate scandal settlement).

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Electrify America is also a subsidiary of VW.

The 2021 ID.4 Pro will start at $US39,995. VW reminds us that there’s also a potential $US7,500 tax credit to factor in.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

There will be a limited-edition ID.4 1st Edition at launch, which will cost $US43,995. In 2021, the ID.4 AWD will become available, starting at $US43,695.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Availability of the ID.4 Pro will start during Q1 of 2021.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

VW expects the price to drop to $US35,000 once it starts producing the ID.4 at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant in 2022.

Volkswagen 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

