Volkswagen lets you control this car by making silly engine noises with your voice

YouTube Control this car with your voice.

Volkswagen has launched an incredibly fun digital campaign to promote its Golf R, which lets you make engine noises with your voice to control a virtual version of the vehicle.

The automaker teamed up with ad agency Deutsch LA for the “Unleash Your Rrrr” push. According to Ad Age, the campaign microsite uses “Deep Learning” artificial intelligence to analyse the vocal pitches of people recording 10-seconds of their own driving noises.

The site encourages users to mimic the sound of shifting gears, then to accelerate, before launching into a drift. It then matches those noises with footage of a car bombing it around a twisting road, while an image of the user looking ridiculous making their car sounds appears in the corner.

Race car driver Tanner Foust looks particularly silly trying it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s Deutsch’s Winston Binch giving it a go:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But sound effects professional Michael Winslow is the guy you’ve got to beat:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In a statement, Volkswagen of America VP of marketing Vinay Shahani explained the thinking behind the campaign: “The idea behind the Golf R ‘Unleash Your Rrrr’ was simple — imagination. As children, we’ve all played with toy cars, and the power of our imaginations allowed us to turn rugs into expressways and wooden floors into slick racetracks. Our voice would act as the engine. Fast forward to today where we now have the power of technology to enhance our imagination, and to visualise the power of our voice.”

NOW WATCH: The driverless electric supercar concept that Audi brought to China would impress Iron Man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.