1.2 million Volkswagens in the UK have the emissions cheating software

Britain just got dragged into the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The German carmaker just confirmed that 1.2 million cars in the UK contain the software that was found to be falsifying emissions data in the US, the BBC reports.

All the cars involved run on diesel and include VW brand, Audi, Seat, Skoda and VW vans.

Volkswagen will be announcing how British car owners can check if their vehicles are affected in the next few days.

This is a developing story, we’ll bring you more as we get in.

