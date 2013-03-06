There's Now A Volkswagen Harlem Shake Commercial In The Middle East

No matter how tired the meme is getting, advertisers are still eating up the Harlem Shake.



While there are countless agency and brand videos online, it has finally been incorporated into an actual TV commercial.

Volkswagen Middle East made a Harlem Shake ad for the Passat. Memac Ogilvy in Dubai made the spot. (VW’s U.S. agency, Deutsch LA, made the famous Little Darth Vader Super Bowl ad.)

As old as the meme is getting, this one kind of works given that it pokes fun at the craze. The music starts playing, but before cars start flying and costumed men start crazily dancing, a man in the Passat turns off the radio.

“Not bad sound.”

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

