Volkswagen may be prepping a massive buyback of its dirty diesel cars in the US

Volkswagen may be prepping a buyback of thousands of its diesel-engine vehicles in the US.

The plan is one of several options being discussed between the German automaker and the US Environmental Protection Agency, as part of Volkswagen’s effort to correct a massive emissions scandal that rocked the brand in September.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the carmaker could buy back diesel engine Volkswagen vehicles that were rigged to cheat US emissions regulations, but are not easy to fix.

Talks of a buyback come as Volkswagen and federal regulators discuss ways to bring the more than half-million affected Volkswagen cars in the US up to current emissions standards.

According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg, the vehicles — which include some Audi models — may be too difficult or too old to fix.

For its part, Volkswagen has been working to get the affected diesel cars repaired. Volkswagen passenger cars chairman, Herbert Diess noted this week that r

epairs of 8.5 million of the 11 million affected cars worldwide will begin soon.

Diess made those remarks at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He opened his keynote addresss that night with an apology: “We disappointed the American people and our customers.”

