German Engineers Get Their Wings In Volkswagen's Super Bowl Commercial

Nostalgic pop culture references often perform well during the Super Bowl, and this year Volkswagen is giving its own spin on a scene from Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In the film, the star’s little girl tells him, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” In VW’s ad, a father tells his jaded teenage daughter that “every time a Volkswagen hits 100,000 miles, a German engineer gets his wings.”

A bunch of German guys wearing white Volkswagen lab coats then start sprouting huge angel wings throughout the automaker’s Dresden factory. One gets his caught in a sunroof, another gets stuck in a wind tunnel, and an older engineer curses his new appendages by proclaiming while aloft, “I hate these wingy thingies”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The commercial made by the advertising agency Argonaut.

It turns out that Volkswagen’s popular teaser starring Carmen Electra, bikini models, body builders, babies, mild violence, and other advertising favourites was just a fun video unrelated to the final product.

The German car company told USA Today that it hopes to get 25 to 35 million views between “Wings” and the teaser. Its “Star Wars”-themed 2011 ad has had over 58 million views on YouTube, but “Some thought [‘Star Wars’] overshadowed the VW brand,” according to Justin Osborne, general manager of advertising and marketing communications at VW America.

This year’s ad is focused on a report stating that Volkswagen has the most cars on the road with over 100,000 miles, and the Volkswagen logo is prominently featured throughout.

You may have noticed this awkward bathroom moment in the commercial. Not every man can have a large set of wings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.