Volcker Blasts Bernanke and Greenspan, Sounds Inflation Warning

Former Fed chief Paul Volcker, famous for tackling the sky-high inflation of the early 1980s, said that soaring prices could, once again, prove to be a serious challenge to the US economy. Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Volcker cautioned that, “We are at a point where we have to worry about [inflation].” but insisted that the problem isn’t, as yet, comparable to the one he faced during his tenure. He also blasted the decisions made by his successors Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.