Volcker: Everybody Just Uses Me As A Photo Op Prop

First no one was interested in Paul Volcker.



Then Obama got everyone either excited or enraged about the Volcker Rule and he became famous.

Now all people care about is taking a photo with him.

“Don’t congratulate me,” he told Sondra Gotlieb from the Vancouver Post.

“I’m just a photo op.”

Ok, so he’s humble.

He likes to order a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. He enjoys salmon fishing in Canada and a plate of oysters on his birthday.

And sadly, nobody understands him, or wants to hear his ideas about Detriot.

“All they wanted was my picture for the press.”

At least it’s kind of hard to take a photo of him. He’s really tall – 6’7”.

