Volcker: Don't Worry, No Inflation Or Deflation Coming

Paul Volcker has downplayed the threat of near-term inflation and deflation.



The Chairman of President Obama’s Economic Recovery Board didn’t think deflation was a real threat at all, and thought inflation, “won’t be a problem next year, it won’t be a problem for several years.”

Volcker was also bullish on job opportunities for those just entering college now, suggesting the market would be much better when they graduate than it is today.

Read the full story at CNBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.