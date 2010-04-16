Here's The Real Impact Of The Volcano Ash Crisis In Europe

We’ve already told you about the trail of volcanic ash halting flights across Europe, but the impact is going to be felt in more ways than flight cancellations.
- The impact of this eruption is not going to just be felt today. The volcanic ash could linger in the atmosphere for 6 months causing disruptions to travel in Europe throughout the time period.
- This eruption isn’t likely to end today. Previous eruptions of the Eyjafjallajoekull volcano lasted for 12 months.
- An Icelandic volcano eruption has been cited as a cause of the French Revolution as it covered much of Europe, killing many people in Iceland, and halting trade and hindering agriculture throughout Northern Europe.
- Iceland’s tourism industry is set to be crushed by the volcano crisis, and with an economy already reeling from a banking crisis, it will be hard for the economy to handle a hit to an industry that accounts for 13.3% of the country’s export revenue.
- These ash clouds can help to reduce global warming by cooling the planet through reflecting sun light. An 1815 eruption in Indonesia previously had such an effect, but also caused a “year without a summer” where European harvests suffered and economic collapse resulted.
Here is AP video of the eruption:
