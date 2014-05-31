Volcanic Ash From Indonesia Causes Chaos At Australian Airport

(Photo: Getty Images)

Ash from Indonesia’s Sangeang Api volcano has invaded the skies of northern Australia forcing a shutdown at Darwin airport.

Despite the ash clouds making their way south, experts don’t think flights on the east coast should be interrupted.

The manager of the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre at the Bureau of Meteorology in Darwin, Emile Jansons told The Herald Sun: “It is continuing to disperse but it is moving very rapidly — at 70 to 80 knots (130 to 150km/h) — towards Alice Springs.”

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has warned pilots planning to fly in the north of Australia to conduct full safety risk assessments before taking off.

Qantas and Virgin Australia have cancelled all flights to and from Darwin.

Normal flight patterns aren’t expected to resume until Monday.

Here are some pictures of the eruption:

Flights effected out of Darwin from Mount Sangiang Api Volcano. #volcano #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/w78YaJeqwB — Lisa Fryar (@lisafryar) May 31, 2014

