Volatility In A Picture

This chart of the NYSE Advance-Decline Volume really gives a clear picture to the increased volatility we’ve seen over the last 6 weeks as we oscillate back from really oversold to really overbought.



When you look at the Nasdaq chart in the bottom window it doesn’t appear that different from normal, but the 2 black windows really illustrate how difficult of a trading environment we are in.

Lowry’s (their service goes back 70 years) reported 13 different trading signals in a single month – unprecedented and has never happened in the companies history.

So I guess we need to question what is the real character of the market now with HFT’s taking centre stage in the markets.

