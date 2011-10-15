14 Companies And Initiatives That Are Planning Furthest Into The Future

British consultancy Volans and advertising agency JWT just released The Future Quotient: 50 Stars in Seriously Long-term Innovation, which identifies the most future-ready companies, groups, individuals and initiatives in the world — including Google, China’s 5-Year Plan and the London 2012 Olympic Committee.



The list is based on a survey of 500 public, private and NGO leaders about who’s leading the charge in sustainability, innovation and social enterprise. We’ve highlighted 14 of the most future-ready companies and initiatives.

A beta version of the Future Quotient test was developed by and is publicly available online thanks to MindTime Technologies.

