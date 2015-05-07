This insane virtual reality theme park lets you fight dragons and fly spaceships

The Void wants to be the theme park of the 21st century.

Using a blend of virtual reality technologies, motion simulators, and real-world environmental effects, The Void promises a departure from the passive theme park experience, where you’ll fight dragons, explore dark dungeons, fly planes, and so much more.

It’s all about creating immersive, unforgettable experiences in a safe, fun space.

Maybe you just want to live out one of your fantasies.

Or maybe you want to challenge yourself.

If you’ve ever ridden Star Tours at Disney World or Disney Land, you’ll be familiar with flight simulation. It’s even more realistic with virtual reality.

And everything at The Void is more fun with others!

The Void is made possible thanks to several partners, including Unity, which builds the world’s most popular game development software, the Unity engine.

There are three main pieces of tech going on here: You have the Rapture head-mounted display, which features custom optics, head-tracking sensors, microphones for communication and 3D sound for an immersive experience; the Rapture Vest, which provides four types of haptic feedback so you can feel bullets, lasers, and even virtual creatures; and Rapture gloves, which let you interact with all the virtual and physical objects so you can press buttons, grab swords, cast spells, and use superpowers.

These theme parks — rather, “Virtual Entertainment Centres (VECs) — are coming to “major cities throughout North and South America, Asia, Europe and Australia,” according to The Void’s website. We’ve reached out to the company to learn more about a specific timetable.

