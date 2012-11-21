Voice Of Elmo Resigns As Second Underage Sex Accuser Comes Forward

Photo: AP

After initially standing by Kevin Clash — the longtime voice of “Elmo” recently accused of having sex with a minor — “Sesame Street” released a statement Tuesday announcing the voice actor’s resignation from the kid-friendly show after a second underage accuser has come forward.After settling with the young male model who initially accused Clash of underage sex, Cecil Singleton is now claiming in a lawsuit that Clash “groomed [the accuser] to gain his trust by, among other things, taking him to nice dinners and giving him money.”



Singleton, now in his 30s, says the two met on a gay phone chat line back in 1993 — when the accuser was 15-years-old and Clash was 32-years-old.

According to TMZ, Singleton is now demanding more than $5 million from Clash, after just becoming aware in 2012 that “he had suffered adverse psychological and emotional effects from Kevin Clash’s sexual acts and conduct.”

And now Clash’s professional life has suffered as a result of the drama in his personal life.

Sesame Workshop released a statement Tuesday explaining that Clash will no longer be a part of “Sesame Street,” despite his nearly three-decade-long career as the voice of “Elmo.”

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2012/11/20/voice-of-elmo-kevin-clash-sued-allegations-sex-underage-boy-sesame-street/#ixzz2CmV8AbKO

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2012/11/20/voice-of-elmo-kevin-clash-sued-allegations-sex-underage-boy-sesame-street/#ixzz2CmV8AbKO

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2012/11/20/voice-of-elmo-kevin-clash-sued-allegations-sex-underage-boy-sesame-street/#ixzz2CmUC2fcHSesame Workshop’s mission is to harness the educational power of media to help all children the world over reach their highest potential. Kevin Clash has helped us achieve that mission for 28 years, and none of us, especially Kevin, want anything to divert our attention from our focus on serving as a leading educational organisation. Unfortunately, the controversy surrounding Kevin’s personal life has become a distraction that none of us want, and he has concluded that he can no longer be effective in his job and has resigned from Sesame Street. This is a sad day for Sesame Street.

Production of “Sesame Street” was unaffected by Clash’s leave of absence after news of the scandal broke last week and presumably will not be affected by his resignation, either.

Now let’s remember Clash and Elmo in happier times:



Related:

Voice of Elmo takes leave of absence from ‘Sesame Street’ after allegations of sex with a teen >

Boy who accused Elmo puppeteer of underage sex ID’d as an aspiring model with a criminal past >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.